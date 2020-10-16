Shawnee County Election Office names locations of mobile drop boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Ten mobile drop boxes are being set up across the county for the 2020 election. The system is in place to make it easier on voters to access a place to drop off their ballots, but some are also worried about the security of these mobile trailers.
“It will be mobile, it will be locked and it will be secure,” Andrew Howell, Shawnee County election commissioner, said. “We will have people from opposite parties manning each location and there’s actually two separate keys for each person of different parties.”
The trailers will also be taken apart before the end of each day. They are scheduled twice a week for two weeks at any of the ten locations.