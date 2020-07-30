Shawnee County election officials encouraging young volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the election less than a week away, Shawnee County election officials are asking for more volunteers.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said that they normally need around 500 volunteers, and are still in search of more for this year. Howell said younger volunteers are welcome, and even encouraged.

“If you’re younger and you’re interested and you’re somewhat tech savvy at all, which most people that age are, we are certainly interested in having your help,” said Howell.

Howell says the work is not completely unpaid, and workers can typically earn about $100 for volunteering. The sign up to volunteer, those interested can CLICK HERE.