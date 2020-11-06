Shawnee County Election officials give update on voter turnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Election workers here have spent the last two days counting mail-in ballots that are trickling into the Shawnee County Election Office.

Once they’re all counted, the Election Commissioner Andrew Howell expects a 75% voter turnout, which is a record 87,000 ballots.

85,000 people voted in the 2008 election.

Howell said that more people voted ahead of election day in Shawnee County, which was out of the norm.

42,255 people voted by mail or in advance

41,131 voted on Election Day

Howell explained why some of the votes are still being counted.

“Remember the law says that ballots as long as they are post marked for election day or sooner and received by Friday, they are eligible to be counted so that’s what we are going to be doing today and tomorrow,” Howell said.

There are several close races so these final ballots could impact the outcome.

Other area counties are also seeing big numbers; Jackson County saw a 72% voter turnout and Pottawatomie County saw a 76% voter turnout.