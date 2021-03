TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Emergency Management has asked the public Monday afternoon to avoid the area around Dover as firefighters battle an ongoing wildfire situation.

The alert came out around 3:20 p.m. and said there is a “wildland fire in Dover Township” near Southwest 57th Street and Davis Road powered by high winds. The county’s emergency team asked the public to avoid the area due to fire danger, and said emergency vehicles are in active operations to suppress the fire.