SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County is recruiting local talent for its departments.

It will host a career fair on March 16, at the Shawnee County Health Department, 2600 SW East Circle Dr. Public Works, Parks and Rec. and the Sherriff’s office will be at the fair.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for information on the career fair and job listings for the county.

The county recommends all attendees park in the far-east parking lot across from MacVicar.