Shawnee County employee will pay $13K for theft of county retiree insurance funds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County employee will have to pay more than $13,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to theft of county funds, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

A Shawnee County District Court judge sentenced Jessica Jean Marie Schwerdt, 38, to 12 months of probation and ordered her to pay the restitution sum after accepting her guilty plea. Schwerdt has now paid the money back.

Schwerdt formerly worked in Shawnee County’s human resources department and admitted to taking money intended for retiree insurance payments, according to the attorney general.