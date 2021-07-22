Shawnee County Fair kicks off in Topeka Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair kicks off in Topeka on Thursday morning. After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the fair is back in person, but not quite back to normal.

Shawnee County Fair Board Secretary Jason Schulz told KSNT News that they will not have access to Exhibition Hall and the atrium this year because it’s still under contract with Stormont Vail Hospital.

This means that the fair will be more spread out this year. Fair activities will be spread out among Landon Arena, Domer Arena, Ag Hall, and Heritage Hall. Schulz said they will also be using the nearby Maner Conference Centre for the first time this year.

“A lot of the stage events are going to come up to the Maner Conference Centre,” Schulz said. “We are also going to have our 4-H photography displays, our vendors, our open class, and the trains are coming back this year. They are going to be set up in Maner Conference Centre as well.”

The Shawnee County Fair runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center and Maner Conference Centre. Click here for a full schedule of events.