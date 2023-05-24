TECUMSEH (KSNT)- The family of a fallen air force tech sergeant is receiving a full mortgage payment in observance of Memorial Day.

Air Force Tech Sergeant Wesley Kubie was killed June 8, 2021 in Salina, Kansas after a humvee rollover accident during a routine training operation, according to a Tunnel To Towers press release.

Kubie is survived by his wife, Abby and their three children, according to the release. “Tunnel to Towers has ensured his family will always have a place to call home,” said Trevor Tamsen in a press release.

“Tunnel to Towers has been a huge blessing for my family. This will relieve a significant financial burden and allow my children to participate in more extra-curricular activities, possibilities to travel a bit more and make memories, along with many other opportunities as the kids grow up,” said Kubie.

“To all of the families who know the true meaning of Memorial Day, I thank you for your service and sacrifice. We know that no service member serves alone and when they serve the whole family serves. It is our honor to support these families who have sacrificed so much so we can enjoy all the freedoms America has to offer,” Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Frank Siller said.

Kubie was a Kansas native, who dreamed of serving his country. He joined the United States Air Force Tactical Air Control Party in 2011 and over the next 10 years, was recognized for his work as a joint terminal attack controller program manager and awarded the meritorious service medal and the Air Force commendation and achievement medals, according to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Tunnel to Towers has been around since the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. Since then, the company has been working to provide smart houses to the families of America’s fallen heroes, according to its website.