Shawnee County focusing on severe weather safety, part of Preparedness Week

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week and the Shawnee County Emergency Management is wanting to ensure Shawnee County residents are prepared to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

“These are all threats that we do face in Northeast Kansas,” said Errin Mahan, interim director of Shawnee County Emergency Management. “We would ask that you have a plan for each of these, and we’ll be pushing out some information not just on email but also our social media pages.”

Using social media, they will remind people of important safety information when it comes to tornadoes, lightning, flooding, wind and hail throughout the week.