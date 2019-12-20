Shawnee County gets new emergency signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County has two new message boards to keep people safe in an emergency.

The message boards came from a Federal Homeland Security grant.

Emergency Management’s Operations Section Chief, Nelson Casteel, said the message boards will be used to guide people and give them helpful information during events.

“I have responded on several large incidents and I can’t think of one where we didn’t have a message board that had something up there that helped the responders and also helped the people we were helping,” Casteel said.

The boards can also be used during emergencies in other parts of Kansas.