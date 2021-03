TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is starting traffic control and advising motorists to stay clear of 61st and Shawnee Heights Road after a controlled burn grew untamable.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Dispatch center confirmed there was smoke over the road.

Although the red flag warning has been lifted, the Topeka Fire Department is asking for no burning in Topeka because of the danger of fire spreading.