Shawnee County groups form Community Care Line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Right now is a stressful time for many people, so the Shawnee County Health Department is teaming up with Valeo to help.

Many groups have come together to form the Shawnee County Community Care Line. It’s a helpline for people to call if they need someone to talk to.

Volunteers are waiting Monday through Friday to answer calls and help people not feel alone. Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo said this is not an emergency line, just a line to talk to someone.

“The person there is there to lend an ear, to provide comfort to listen to talk, to provide resources, whatever that person is needing, hopefully that person can provide that help,” said Copp-Hasty.

You can call 1-800-927-8199 to talk to someone. If you’d like to volunteer to answer calls, click here.

If you are having an emergency, call 9-1-1 or Valeo’s emergency number at (785) 234-3300.