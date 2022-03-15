TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time since early 2020, the Shawnee County Health Department reported zero new cases of COVID-19.

On March 13, the last day reported, the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard showed zero cases for March 13, one new case for March 12 and six new cases for March 11. A four-week trend reported 42 cases on Feb. 5. The same dashboard reported 13 current hospitalizations on March 13. The number is significantly less than four weeks ago when the county had 62 hospitalizations.

The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in a Shawnee County resident by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) was on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Since March of 2020, there have been 47,990 coronavirus cases recorded in Shawnee County, and 567 provisional deaths.