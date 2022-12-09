TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is gearing up for numerous renovations and improvements around the county as we near the end of 2022. Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook stopped by 27 News Friday morning to give us the details.

People in Shawnee County voted in November to pass a ballot measure to pay for improvements to Gage Park. This will add a sales tax at an increment of .02% of a penny to improve the park, the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

In August, commissioners voted to approve more than $10 million for the Shawnee County Jail. The money will go to the first year of Armor Correctional Healthcare, which not only focuses on medical health but also the mental health of the inmates. Cook talked about how this partnership will improve inmates’ overall health.

Cook also talked about changes to recycling in Shawnee County, as well as renovations to the Shawnee County Courthouse and the Oakland pool. You can watch the videos above for more information.