Shawnee County Health Department announces Teresa Fisher as new director

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department announced its new director Thursday.

Teresa Fisher is taking over the position after former director Linda Ochs retired at the end of 2020.

Fisher is a registered nurse and has worked for the department in various roles since 2005. She said she’s looking forward to finding a new normal for the department, post-pandemic.

“Getting back to those foundational relationships, but also expanding on the partnerships that have been established because of the pandemic that they’ve opened doors for us that we maybe didn’t even know existed,” Fisher said.

She’s a graduate of K-State and Washburn’s school of nursing. Fisher began her role on Thursday.