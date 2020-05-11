Shawnee County Health Department buying PPE for county workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is buying $50,000 worth of personal protective equipment for county employees.

The Director of the Health Department, Linda Ochs, says they have better access to order the PPE and didn’t want to wait any longer to order supplies.

“Face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes,” Ochs said. “Those disinfectant wipes are tough to find, so looking for alternatives.”

The department is applying for a grant so county taxpayers don’t have to pay for the equipment.