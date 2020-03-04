Shawnee County Health Department discusses plan if coronavirus comes to the county

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health department presented its plans to the Topeka city council Tuesday night in case the Coronavirus comes to the county.

A lot of the ideas boil down to making sure anyone who may be a risk isn’t around other people. To do that one of their ideas is to limit classroom sizes and to cut down on school activities. Another is to limit large gatherings for city events. They might also ask people to work from home if they can.

“These are all measures we have in our toolbox and we will decide if and how we will use it, depending on how things change here locally,” said Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino.

The health department said its goal is not to scare anyone, but rather to help people be as prepared as possible.