Shawnee County Health Department gets more money for mosquito surveillance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is getting more money to find out what kind of mosquitoes we have in the area.

The county will spend $11,000 trapping and studying them. That money comes from state tax dollars.

Environmental health workers will set up five traps around different parts of the county.

Director of the Health Department, Linda Ochs, said they will then collect them and send them to the University of Kansas to be studied.

“The culex variety, they carry west Nile, that’s our biggest concern,” Ochs said.” We see some of the ae aegypti mosquito and those are the mosquitoes that carry zika. But we don’t see zika here.”

Craig Barnes with the health department said they won’t know how many mosquitoes we’ll have this year until they set out the traps.

Barnes also said they caught more than 16,000 mosquitoes last year.