RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: Shawnee County Health Department issues new health order

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department has issued a new health order early Friday afternoon. Many of the restrictions imposed by the emergency order have been lifted.

The new orders will be effective beginning Saturday, March 6, at 21:01 a.m.

There will be no restrictions on restaurant hours, bars and nightclubs.

  • Mass gathering for small groups increased to 25 individuals
  • Mass gathering limits for indoor events have been increased to 500 participants or 75% of total capacity (whichever is smaller) after social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied (i.e. groups of 25 separated by 6 feet)
  • Mass gathering limits for outdoor events have been increased to 1000. Social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied (i.e. groups of 25 separated by 6 feet)

The Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard for the period of Feb. 21 through Feb. 27 and there has been a dramatic drop in the amount of coronavirus spread in Shawnee County.

EMERGENCY ORDER OF LOCAL HEALTH OFFICER

