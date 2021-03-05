RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: Shawnee County Health Department issues new health order

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department has issued a new health order early Friday afternoon. Many of the restrictions imposed by the emergency order have been lifted.

The new orders will be effective beginning Saturday, March 6, at 21:01 a.m.

There will be no restrictions on restaurant hours, bars and nightclubs.

Mass gathering for small groups increased to 25 individuals

Mass gathering limits for indoor events have been increased to 500 participants or 75% of total capacity (whichever is smaller) after social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied (i.e. groups of 25 separated by 6 feet)

Mass gathering limits for outdoor events have been increased to 1000. Social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied (i.e. groups of 25 separated by 6 feet)

The Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard for the period of Feb. 21 through Feb. 27 and there has been a dramatic drop in the amount of coronavirus spread in Shawnee County.

EMERGENCY ORDER OF LOCAL HEALTH OFFICER