Shawnee County Health Department now offering service for women and children over the phone

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Health Department program for women and children is now offering its services over the phone.

The WIC program gives nutritious foods and breastfeeding education to low-income women.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Shawnee County only offered in-person appointments. But now, mothers can call to apply for a food debit card. That number is (785) 251-5607.

Kay Powell, the head of the program and a registered dietitian, said it’s important not to interrupt these services.

“They’re less likely to have a premature, or low birth weight baby and that can save a lot of money if you don’t have a baby that’s in an ICU,” Powell said. “Children are less likely to become anemic and that can affect how well they learn and develop.”

Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a baby younger than 6 years old are eligible for the program.

For income guidelines, click here.