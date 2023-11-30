TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is joining other state and federal health organizations in warning people about a children’s snack food which may contain harmful amounts of lead.

The SCHD took to social media on Thursday, Nov. 30 to share a warning about a group of applesauce and apple purée products that may contain high levels of lead. These products, sold through the companies WanaBana USA, Schnuck Markets Inc. and Weis Markets, Inc., were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier in the month from stores across the nation, including in Kansas.

Photo Courtesy / SCHD

More than 30 people were reportedly sick in connection to the recalled products in an FDA report on Nov. 17. That number has since grown to a little over 52, according to the most recent report from the FDA on the situation released on Nov. 22.

The SCHD reminds locals that children who are below the age of six are more vulnerable to lead exposure than others. Lead poisoning can lead to slow development, damage to the brain and nervous system and lead to health and behavioral issues. Many children do not display immediate symptoms of lead exposure.

“If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test. Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of lead toxicity after eating recalled fruit pouches.” SCHD social media statement excerpt

If you have any of the recalled snack pouches in your possession, you are encouraged to return them to the place you purchased them from or throw them away, according to the SCHD. The products have a long shelf life and may still be in people’s homes.