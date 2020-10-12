Shawnee County Health Department to host free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for uninsured adults

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department will be hosting a free drive-through flu vaccine clinic this week.

SCHD will host the clinic while supplies last from 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 14 at Hummer Sports Park in the east parking lot.

This clinic is specifically for uninsured adults, individuals 19 years of age and over without insurance.

No appointment is necessary for this drive-through clinic.

Additionally, the Topeka Metro is waiving fares for the month of October and has multiple stops within walking distance of Hummer Sports Park.

SCHD will be accepting walk-ups for people without access to a personal vehicle.

Masks will be required for anyone participating in the flu vaccination clinic.

Consent forms and Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) are available in both English and Spanish

on the SCHD-Immunizations webpage that can be printed off prior to arrival. Consent and VIS forms will also be available onsite.

This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of seasonal flu. The flu shot will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection from the flu virus.

For more information about getting a flu vaccine from SCHD call (785) 251-5700.