Shawnee County Health Department waits for guidance to finalize vaccination sign up plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While multiple counties in Northeast Kansas rolled out online sign up forms for people to be notified when they can get a coronavirus vaccine, Shawnee County says it is waiting for guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment before it finalizes plans.

Dr. Lee Norman, the state’s leading health expert, said even though the state is still in phase one for the vaccine plan, many areas are preparing with the sign up.

“Many of the communities are already having waitlists so that as soon as the vaccine of sufficient quantities comes to town, they will be able to get them,” said Norman.

Mary Holladay lives in Shawnee County and said she feels like she is left in the dark with a plan.

“We have been laying low since March and I feel like we’ve done everything we can try and stay well. Now we are almost to the goal line and we want to get that vaccination as quickly as we can,” said Holladay.