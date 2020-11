TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Director Linda Ochs is retiring, according to the Shawnee County Commission agenda for next Monday, November 9.

This comes exactly one week after the Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, announced he’s does not plan to renewing his contract.

Ochs has been the director of the Shawnee County Health Department since Oct. 2017.