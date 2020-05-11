Shawnee County Health leaders stress importance of contact tracing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County health leaders said Monday a big part of slowing the spread of the coronavirus is contact tracing.

The process consists of asking those who test positive for the virus about where they’ve been and who they’ve been in close contact with.

They track that information from two weeks prior to when the person’s symptoms first started all they way up to the current date. Clinical Services Team Leader with the Shawnee County Health Department Dianna Yates said it’s crucial for people to be as honest as possible.

“You’re not getting in trouble,” Yates said. “We just need the information. The more information we have, the better our case investigation and contact tracing will be.”

Yates also said that the information they get through contact tracing remains confidential.