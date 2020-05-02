Shawnee County health officer expresses doubts over reopen

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino expressed doubt Friday over reopening businesses.

“I’m going to be brutally honest,” Dr. Pezzino said. “I feel a little less comfortable today, and a little more apprehensive in lifting some of these restrictions.”

Dr. Pezzino said this week has shown worse numbers than both last week and the week before that. He made that statement before the numbers for Friday and Saturday were added to the week’s numbers.

“Based on those numbers alone, one could draw the conclusion that maybe it’s a little early to tell people that they can’t get out of their houses and let the businesses reopen,” Dr. Pezzino said. “Part of the uncertainty is that nobody really knows what is the ‘safe’ so to speak, number of cases, or rate, that we can have in a community like Shawnee County before we need to step back to have more strict conditions, it’s kind of a weird term but it’s almost like a qualitative assessment based on quantitative data. What is the story that those numbers are telling us?”

According to Dr. Pezzino, most cases are related to a previous case or a cluster identified at a workplace but there is a handful that are not traced back to a definite cause of infection.

“Perhaps most disconcerting, is the fact that out of 34 cases in the past two weeks, we have at least eight for which we do not know the source of exposure,” Dr. Pezzino said. “It’s probably fair to say that there is a lot of virus out there circulating in our community.”

The county has been relying heavily on contact tracing to limit exposure to other people. That means health officials ask people where they have been and who they have seen. Plus they’re urging people to look at their personal risk assessment.

“If you’re elderly or you’re older, hey, that’s me, I’m in that category,” Linda Ochs said. “Or you have an underlying health condition, you still need to stay at home.”