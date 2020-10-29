Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Pezzino quitting position

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco said he’s not renewing his contract.

The announcement came at Thursday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting.

“I made this difficult decision purely because of personal reasons,” Dr. Pezzino said. “It was an honor to be part of an incredible group of leaders who have guided Shawnee County through what has been arguably the most difficult public health challenge in modern history.”

Dr. Pezzino has held the position since 2007.

Dr. Pezzino received a pay raise from commissioners in June for his work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been very fortunate to have someone of Dr. Pezzino’s caliber as our Health Officer in Shawnee County. Over the last 13 years he has had an active role in helping to improve the health of our community in addition to guiding disease outbreaks and providing orders for our vaccination and STD clinics”, said SCHD Director Linda Ochs. “His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and willingness to “go the extra mile” to protect the citizens of Shawnee County are greatly appreciated.” Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department Director

Dr. Gianfranco’s contract will expire at the end of December. The Shawnee County Health Department said it will start searching for a new health officer within the next few weeks.