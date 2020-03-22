Shawnee County health officials concerned about lack of available coronavirus tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Health officials in Shawnee County say there’s a need for more coronavirus testing in the area. But, the lack of resources is making that difficult.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said in a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the state is having to overcome one hurdle after another when it comes to being able to provide more testing.

Pezzino said one of the first challenges was just trying to get the test kits. Once they got the kits, the issue became only having one lab to process the results, which was the Kansas Department of Health and Environment lab.

Since then, they’ve been able to get results back from some private labs. But now, even necessary tools like swabs that are used to do the tests are in short supply.

“Just one day after another, it’s a disaster,” said Pezzino. “I do not anticipate that this will go much better. The only hope here is that there are more private labs now that have announced that they can do the tests.”

According to health officials, there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shawnee County.