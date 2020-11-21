Shawnee County health officials plan to enforce health order tonight, hand out orders to violators

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Local health officials will patrol Shawnee County looking for bars and restaurants open past 9 p.m. and violating the current health order beginning Saturday night.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook told KSNT News health officials will hand out written orders to businesses in violation in order for them to stop. If they do not comply, businesses are subject to a citation sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. If again they do not comply, the business will be shut down.

Commissioner Cook said Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran drove around the area on Friday until the early morning on Saturday looking for bars and restaurants violating the current health order.

Chief Cochran identified three primary businesses that pose the largest health risk because of crowd size:

Abigail’s Grill & Bar

Kickstart Saloon

Dugout

Chief Cochran also found these businesses in violation of the health order:

Happy Basset Brewing Co.

Skinny’s Sports Bar & Grill

Gayle’s

“I can assure [you] that we are and will continue to follow any current mandates, as well as those in the future,” said Sarah McGaughey, general manager of Happy Basset Brewing Co. “We have cancelled just about all of our events and are focusing on keeping both our employees and out community safe and healthy.”

KSNT News has reached out to all other establishments accused of breaking the order, but have not heard back from them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we discover more.