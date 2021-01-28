Shawnee County holding man accused of murdering Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Department of Corrections is holding a man accused of murdering a Lawrence woman Thursday, according to Lawrence police.

Johnathan Lee West, 43, is in Shawnee County’s custody and to be transferred to Douglas County on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Lawrence Police Department. It reported it was informed by the Topeka Police Department that during an unrelated investigation, detectives discovered that West may have been involved in the murder of 41-year-old Jennifer Marie Mosby of Lawrence.

Lawrence police found Mosby dead in her home Wednesday in the 800 block of Kentucky Street. The department said it is not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Topeka police previously arrested West June 1, 2020 in the midst of local protests around the death of George Floyd. West wasn’t involved in the protests, but police took him into custody during an investigation at an apartment complex when he became combative. The City of Topeka’s Municipal Court records show that misdemeanor case as pending June 2.