Shawnee County home burglaries down, business burglaries up since start of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Home burglaries have been down in Shawnee County since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, according to the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office.

However, burglaries at businesses have been up. This is compared to the number of burglaries the department saw from March to December of 2019.

Topeka Police encourages residents to keep their homes or businesses secure, regardless of whether they are there or not, and utilizing security systems if available.

“Even though you’re at home and that’s your safe place, you still have got to be vigilant,” said Lt. Manuel Munoz with the Topeka Police Department. “All it takes is… a few seconds for a thief to make off with your property and before you even know it they’re gone.”

If you are expecting a package, make sure to monitor it, as packages left on porches can be a target for burglars, Munoz said.

Police believe the increase in burglaries is due to more people working from home, and businesses being left vacant, Munoz said.

If you see something suspicious near your home or business, such as a random car parked, a person walking around or going door-to-door, Munoz said not to hesitate to give the police department a call.