TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County homeowners could see residential market values increase by as much as 13.5%, according to Steve Bauman, Shawnee County Appraiser.

During the meeting Monday morning, Feb. 28, it was announced that 2022 value notices will be mailed on March 1. According to authorities mailing the notices saved the county money. This year about 80,000 notices will be mailed, and approximately 89% of property owners will see an increase in the value of their property.

Notices will only be mailed if the property owner is seeing an increase in the value of their property.

According to the appraiser, commercial market values in Shawnee County have increased by 4.5%, while residential market values have increased overall by 13.5%.

Shawnee County property owners’ last day to appeal a valuation notice will be March 31. Property owners do not have to receive a valuation notice to order an appeal.

According to Shawnee County Appraiser Steve Bauman, the increased property values don’t necessarily mean an increase in taxes.

The tax effect of the property values increasing won’t be known until the budgeting process is completed later this year.

According to Bauman any increase in taxes “…depends on how much money the taxing authorities need to operate. After that is completed, the total tax amount needed is divided by the increased total assessed value to get the mill levies. Then the individual tax amount is calculated per parcel.”

Bauman said this is the strongest real estate market and the largest increase in overall appraised values that he has seen in his 30+ years in Kansas.