TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new system known as the Shawnee County Topeka Nurse Navigation Program (STNNP) will allow residents and visitors to access appropriate care levels when calling 911.

STNNP will route 911 calls with non-emergency injuries, illnesses to a Kansas licensed nurse or nurse navigator for assessment, according to Shawnee County Ambulance Compliance Officer Nelson Casteel.

“Shawnee County is pleased to partner with AMR on this new program to improve efficiency and better serve the needs of the greater Shawnee County communities,” Casteel said. “This program is the first step of many that will allow us to send the right resource, to the right location, at the right time. I look forward to seeing positive impacts.”

Nurse navigators will determine a caller’s symptoms and send them to the most appropriate medical care. Care may include virtual visits with board-certified emergency physicians, self-care or transport to a local healthcare provider.

STNNP is currently in use in Aurora, Colorado; El Cajon, California; Seattle, Washington; and Dekalb County Georgia.

For more information about STNNP through Global Medical Reponse, visit www.access2care.net/services/nurse-navigation.

For information about Shawnee County and the Topeka STNNP program visit www.snco.us/stnnp.