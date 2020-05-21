Shawnee County installs plastic dividers at motor vehicle annex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Treasurer is helping to better protect its employees and customers.

On Thursday, plastic dividers were installed at the motor vehicle annex at Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Wanamaker Road.

The work space dividers cost $15,000 and will be permanent.

Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, says masks are still strongly encouraged if you want to go inside, but the plastic dividers will give extra protection from those who choose not to wear a mask.

“Customers will literally lean over that stanchion onto the counter and that puts them in a position to actually be leaning over the top of the clerk when they’re working,” Mah said.

More dividers will be installed at the treasurer’s office in the courthouse next week.