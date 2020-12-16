Shawnee County interim health officer candidate says policies will continue as normal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department has chosen Dr. Dennis Cooley to be the interim health officer.

This comes after health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino resigned on Monday. The Shawnee County Commission must vote to approve Dr. Cooley on Thursday before it is official.

Dr. Cooley has spent around 40 years in Topeka as a pediatrician and has been on the health board for the coronavirus task force since June. He said he doesn’t plan to make many changes while he holds down the position.

“The response to covid, the response to the pandemic will continue on and I want to assure the people of the county that the health department will operate as it had before,” Cooley said.

Commissioner Aaron Mays shared his expectations for when the new health officer is chosen.

“Leadership changes in any organization create opportunities for new ideas,” said Mays. ” My expectation is that the new Health Officer will bring a fresh set of eyes and a new perspective to the role.”

Dr. Cooley said when it comes to vaccine distribution, they will follow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.



