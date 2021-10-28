Shawnee County Jail increases pay for workers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Pay is increasing for some employees at the Shawnee County Jail.

Intermittent Corrections Specialists will now get paid $19.28 an hour.

That’s up from fifteen dollars an hour.

According to the Director of The Shawnee County Department of Corrections Brian Cole, they’ve seen a decrease in the number of corrections officers wanting to fill in.

He hopes this pay increase will entice them to work.

“We feel this might be a little bit more competitive and be able to attract those that may have been former employees, work in similar fields, that are coming here that have knowledge of the jail,” Cole said.

