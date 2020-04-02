Shawnee County Jail screening employees, inmates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Jail is taking extra precautions to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading between guards and inmates.

The director of corrections, Brain Cole, said they are making sure both inmates and employees don’t come into the facility without proper screening.

Since March 24, staff members have had to come in through a separate entrance. Once they get inside, before going to work, they are screened. Someone asks them if they have been around someone with coronavirus and if they’ve had a cough or other symptoms. Then their temperature is taken before given a wristband to show they’ve gone through screening for the day.

Cole said they do this every day to protect everyone who comes inside the facility.

“Our staff come and go,” Cole said. “I have a tremendous amount of fear for our staff coming in contact outside and bringing anything in. We have the same fear when it comes to our inmates coming in. We have to be just as conscientious with the inmates and our staff together.”

Cole said he has been working with the district attorney’s office and courts to see if non-violent inmates can be released to decrease the spread of the virus and the number of people inside. So far, no inmates have been sent home.

The jail will do the everyday screenings until at least May 1.