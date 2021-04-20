Pandemic relief program offering grants for Shawnee County small businesses

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Small businesses in Shawnee County are now able to apply for grants to help them recover from the pandemic.

This is through Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization which is using $700,000 from last year’s budget.

Some of the requirements are:

The business has to have 25 or fewer employees

Must be for-profit and in Shawnee County

Be able to prove they were negatively impacted by the pandemic

Depending on the business, they can receive up to $30,000.

“Some of the businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic were not eligible for al lot of the other programs that were administered by the government or the city of Topeka so this was a program we put in place to try and help those businesses,” said Aaron Mays with JEDO.

Businesses are able to apply now by clicking here, and Mays said they will leave the application open until $250,000 is given out in their first phase.