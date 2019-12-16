Shawnee County judge Evelyn Wilson appointed to Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has named a veteran trial-court judge opposed by the state’s most influential anti-abortion group to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Shawnee County District Judge Evelyn Wilson’s appointment is likely to intensify a backlash against the court from conservative legislators. Many Republican lawmakers already are seeking to give the GOP-controlled Legislature power it does not have now to block a Supreme Court appointee.

Wilson has been a judge since 2004, and the anti-abortion group Kansans for Life opposes her because of past political contributions by her husband to abortion-rights candidates. She replaces former Justice Lee Johnson. He retired in September.