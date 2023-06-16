TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher is stepping down after five years on the bench.

Christopher graduated from Washburn Law School and Kansas State University. Her last day is July 15.

The following nominees have been identified to replace her:

Kate Butler, Topeka, private practice, Barber Emerson L.C.

James Crowl, Topeka, county counselor, Shawnee County

Christopher Gunn, Topeka, private practice, Beck & Gunn Law Office

Andrew Holmes, Berryton, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Charles Kitt, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Ashley Long, Topeka, public defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender Office

Kai Mann, Topeka, assistant appellate defender, Kansas Appellate Defender Office

Jason McIlrath, Topeka, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County

Matthew Spurgin, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings

Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor

Interviews start July 24.