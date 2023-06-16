TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher is stepping down after five years on the bench.
Christopher graduated from Washburn Law School and Kansas State University. Her last day is July 15.
The following nominees have been identified to replace her:
- Kate Butler, Topeka, private practice, Barber Emerson L.C.
- James Crowl, Topeka, county counselor, Shawnee County
- Christopher Gunn, Topeka, private practice, Beck & Gunn Law Office
- Andrew Holmes, Berryton, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
- Charles Kitt, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
- Ashley Long, Topeka, public defender, 3rd Judicial District Public Defender Office
- Kai Mann, Topeka, assistant appellate defender, Kansas Appellate Defender Office
- Jason McIlrath, Topeka, deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
- Matthew Spurgin, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings
- Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor
Interviews start July 24.