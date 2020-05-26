Shawnee County leaders ask people to fill out community recovery survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local leaders need your help to figure out how to plan for coronavirus recovery by asking for feedback in a new survey.

On Tuesday the Topeka and Shawnee County Recovery Task Force released a community recovery survey. The goal is to find out how the coronavirus has impacted people so that leaders can decide what we need to do to recover.

It’s about 20 questions long and they say it shouldn’t take longer than 5 minutes. The questions are about things like healthcare, employment situation and general feelings about the pandemic.

Once you fill the survey out, that information will go back to community leaders on the task force.

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Senior Vice President of strategy with the Greater Topeka Partnership, said they’ll then use it to decide what to do with resources.

“We are here to listen. We want your information,” she said. “The information you provide to us is extremely valuable. This takes a full community effort for us to fully understand how we’re going to come back from COVID-19.”

They said the more people in Shawnee County that take, it the better, so that they can get a diverse, clear picture of where the community needs help. You can take that survey here.