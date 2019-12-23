Shawnee County leaders getting update on Stormont Vail Events Center renovations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission is getting a look at the new Stormont Vail Events Center. The commission will receive a status update on the events center renovations at its meeting Monday morning.

This is part of a $48 million renovation project. The project is expected to take two years to complete.

Many projects inside the Landon Arena are already finished. These include new seating, suites and a new end zone bar. The arena lost one thousand seats in the renovation, but General Manager Kellen Seitz says the remaining seats are bigger and more comfortable.

Other projects in Landon like new concession stands, bathrooms and locker rooms are on going.

The commission will also get an update on the new main entrance and Expo Hall renovations, which are expected to be finished in Fall 2020.

Click here to look at the Shawnee County Commission agenda, including before and after photos from the renovation.