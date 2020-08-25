Shawnee County leaders pass additional measures slow spread of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday voted to approve the latest health order by county health officials.

Beginning at midnight on Monday, people can only gather indoors in groups of 25, compared to the previous 45.

“We have a high percentage of cases for which we do not know where the infection was acquired, which means that people just get it and we don’t know exactly where it was,” said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County health officer.

The commissioners also finalized their decision to allow bars to stay open until midnight every day of the week.