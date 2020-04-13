Shawnee county leaders say their employees don’t need to worry about a pay cut

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders said Monday their employees don’t need to worry about taking a pay cut right now.

County Commissioner Kevin Cook said the county’s emergency cash reserve has $33 million in it.

He said the county started saving that money more than seven years ago in case of a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not looking at having that budget cut to our employees,” Cook said. “That does not say that we are not susceptible to economic downturns, but we do have a healthy cash reserve.”

In some parts of the country, governments are pushing back property tax deadlines, but Shawnee County officials haven’t yet decided whether to push them back locally.

As of Monday afternoon, property taxes are still due by Sunday, May 10th.