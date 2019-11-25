Shawnee County leaders to discuss developing master plan for proposed rec center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners are looking to start the process of developing a master plan for a new rec center in southwest Topeka. The rec center, which will be located at 21st Street and Urish Road, is expected to cost $8 million.

At its meeting Monday morning, county leaders will look at soliciting proposals from different groups that would help develop the plan. Developing the plan is expected to cost no more than $71 thousand and include public input. The process is expected to take up to four months.

Commissioners passed a $10 million bond back in August with $8 million expected to go towards the new rec center. However, after public outcry over the price tag, commissioners decided in October that a public master plan would be needed before moving forward.

The Shawnee County Commission will meeting Monday morning at 9 am in the Commission Chambers inside the Shawnee County Courthouse. Click here to look at the full agenda for the meeting.

