Shawnee County leaders to discuss developing master plan for proposed rec center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners are looking to start the process of developing a master plan for a new rec center in southwest Topeka. The rec center, which will be located at 21st Street and Urish Road, is expected to cost $8 million.
At its meeting Monday morning, county leaders will look at soliciting proposals from different groups that would help develop the plan. Developing the plan is expected to cost no more than $71 thousand and include public input. The process is expected to take up to four months.
Commissioners passed a $10 million bond back in August with $8 million expected to go towards the new rec center. However, after public outcry over the price tag, commissioners decided in October that a public master plan would be needed before moving forward.
