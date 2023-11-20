SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Representatives of Shawnee County’s Planning Department have released the results of a recent survey on the topic of wind and solar farms.

Shawnee County locals were asked to give their thoughts on the possibility of wind and solar farms being installed in a survey released in September. Shawnee County spokeswoman Amanda Monhollon said in a press release that the survey received close to 900 responses and the results have been discussed by the Planning Commission.

Of these responses, 342 said they felt that renewable energy is extremely important. Breakdowns of responses to the installation of a solar farm or wind farm can be found below:

Solar Farms 34.5% – strongly agree 36.3% – strongly disagree

Wind Farms 30.67% – strongly agree 45.84% – strongly disagree



“This survey was one of the first steps for us to understand how to move forward with

regulations regarding wind and solar farms in Shawnee County,” said Planning Director Joni

Thadani. “I appreciate everyone who took the survey and participated in that process. We will

continue discussions during our regularly scheduled Planning Commission meetings.”

To see the full results of the survey, click here. The Planning Commission will have its next meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2023 at 1515 NW Saline Street.

