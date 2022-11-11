TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the 2022 Midterm election underway, Shawnee County is looking ahead to next year after the Gage Park improvements vote passes. Commissioner Aaron Mays joined 27 News Friday morning to give us the latest.

The sales tax doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023. Mays said the county probably won’t receive any funds until the second quarter of next year.

“It all kind of goes through the state of Kansas, but once that starts coming in, we’ll have a nice little source of revenue for a little while to help improve some of those features that are so beloved in our community,” he said.

Mays estimated about 58% of the money will go to the Topeka Zoo, 15% to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 22% to Shawnee County and 5% to the administration of the Gage Park Improvement Authority.