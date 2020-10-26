Shawnee County makes moves to extend Deer Creek Trail to southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Rec on Monday took one step closer to having more of their trails across the county connected.

Shawnee County Commissioners approved a request made by parks and rec to apply for a state grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

“This grant for the extension portion through the Robinson Family Park to connect up the new Deer Creek Trail to 29th Street to complete the attachment to Lake Shawnee,” said John Boyd with parks and rec.

The grant would give $946,055 to the county so they can extend Deer Creek Trail from west Topeka to southwest Topeka.

The county will have to pay $249,759.04 to the state as part of the grant, but commissioners said it is worth it.

The county should find out if they receive the grant early next year, according to KDOT’s website.