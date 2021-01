SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners on Monday approved some of the first steps to bring an assisted living facility to Topeka.

The commissioners approved a taxable Industrial Revenue Bond of $16 million to pay for 17 acres located on the corner of SW 17th and Urish Road, where the facility may be built.

These are just the first steps to be taken, and there will need to be future items approved by commissioners later on, according to the county.