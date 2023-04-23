TOPEKA (KSNT) – A passion for restoring cars has a local man traveling the country.

Don Weekley has collected and restored cars for nearly 60 years. He and his brother Ed had a love for cars from childhood.

“We drove them back and forth to school,” Weekley said. “We worked on them and that’s the only way we could keep them rolling is we had to work on them because nobody else did.”

Over the years, he bought out of service 20th-century cars and got them back on the road.

“They were not running when we got most of them,” Weekley said. “They’re just parts and pieces and we just put them together and sometimes it takes years to get one together.”

Don says he enjoys the process, but just restoring the cars wasn’t enough. After each car was completed, Don and his brother would take them on road trips.

“We’ve taken them on long trips,” Weekley said. “We’ve been to Utah, South Dakota and all over. These cars will go anywhere when we’re done with them.”

Don currently has over 10 cars in his collection and he says he plans to give them to his family at some point. For now, he plans to continue fixing and driving these cars.